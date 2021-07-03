BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

