BlackRock Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REKR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

