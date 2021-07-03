BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.83% of Territorial Bancorp worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

