BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,616 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

