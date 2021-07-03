BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
