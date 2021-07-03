BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

