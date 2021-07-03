BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.48.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.