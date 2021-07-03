BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

