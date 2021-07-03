Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0061

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $79,787.11 and approximately $85.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

