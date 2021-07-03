BioLineRx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,375% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLRX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

BLRX stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

