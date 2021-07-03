BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.