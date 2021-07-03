BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.70. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.