BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

