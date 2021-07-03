BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

