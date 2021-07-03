Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 291.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.67 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

