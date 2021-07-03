Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $107,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

