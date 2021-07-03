Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1,136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.