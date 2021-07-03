Bessemer Group Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $147.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

