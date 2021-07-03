Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

