Bessemer Group Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exponent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.