Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
About Draper Esprit
