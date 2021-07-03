Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.