Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

