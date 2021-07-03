Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 652,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,690. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a PE ratio of 115.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,044,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

