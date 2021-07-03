Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

