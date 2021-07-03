Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,372,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,538. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

