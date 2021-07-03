Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $246.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

