Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. 276,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

