Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

