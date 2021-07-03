Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.