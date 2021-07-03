Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.