Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. 1,175,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,884. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

