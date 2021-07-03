Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.88. The company had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.31. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.