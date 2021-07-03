Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 137,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.37 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

