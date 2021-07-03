Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

