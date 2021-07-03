Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 809.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,494. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.