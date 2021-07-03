Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 9,051 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 171.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

