Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

