BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $24.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

