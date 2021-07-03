Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $42.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

BEEM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 259,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

