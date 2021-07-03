BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of QS opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.