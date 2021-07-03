BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

COMM stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

