BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 294.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

