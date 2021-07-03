BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

ED stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

