Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €98.64 Average PT from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.71 ($116.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BMW stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.09 ($105.99). The company had a trading volume of 812,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

