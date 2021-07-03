Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

GOLD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,689,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

