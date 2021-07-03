Barclays PLC Sells 367,349 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of BRF worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BRF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

