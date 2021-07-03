Barclays PLC Sells 2,953 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $22,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $11,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $9,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

