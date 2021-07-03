Barclays PLC Sells 26,438 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Big Lots worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 694.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,877 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

