Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.