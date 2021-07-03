Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Brinker International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $60.86 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,044.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.