Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

