Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.31 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

